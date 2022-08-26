New book tells the story of 1960s Saffron Walden hotel fire

Paul Wood has written a book about the fire at the Rose and Crown Hotel in Saffron Walden in 1969 - Credit: Courtesy of Paul Wood

A Saffron Walden author has written a book telling the story of a fire which broke out in the town on Boxing Day, 1969.

Early that day, the Rose and Crown Hotel in Saffron Walden's Market Square caught alight.

Now 53 years later, and after 20 years of research, London Ambulance paramedic Paul Wood has put together the story behind the fire in his book 'From Station Officer Drane - Revisited'.

The book tells the story of how local firefighters were joined by crews from Suffolk, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire to battle the flames. Despite their best efforts, 11 people died in the fire that morning.

Paul's book also details how local residents rallied to help the people who were rescued.

The book, which was published on August 24, can be bought directly from the author by emailing Paul@frpix.co.uk, and is also available from Harts Bookshop and the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.