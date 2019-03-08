Firefighters and paramedics rescue person from overturned car

Firefighters were called to a scene in Audley Road yesterday evening, after a car had overturned. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN Archant

A vehicle overturned in Saffron Walden yesterday evening (Monday).

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the incident in Audley Road, releasing one person trapped in the vehicle.

The casualty, who did not require medical treatment, was released from the car by 8.46pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.

The two fire crews from Saffron Walden Fire Station also stabilised the vehicle.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were called to a road traffic collision in Audley Road, shortly after 8pm. One patient was assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital transport."