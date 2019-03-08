Saffron Walden firefighters rescue distressed dog found in car with no open windows and under direct sunlight

Saffron Walden firefighters have rescued a distressed dog found alone in car with no open windows or ventilation this morning.

It is believed the dog had been left in the car, which was in a multi-storey car park in the town, for more than an hour.

The firefighters were called to the car park, in Hill Street, after someone noticed the dog had been locked in a car and left unattended.

On arrival crews confirmed the animal was alone and distressed in the vehicle, in direct sunlight on the top floor of the car park, with no windows open or ventilation.

Firefighters initially attempted to locate the owner using a nearby shopping tannoy system, but after receiving no response instead worked to rescue the animal.

The dog was released by 12.24pm.