Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden firefighters rescue distressed dog found in car with no open windows and under direct sunlight

PUBLISHED: 14:39 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 28 June 2019

Saffron Walden Fire Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Saffron Walden Fire Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto

SaffronPhoto 2016

Saffron Walden firefighters have rescued a distressed dog found alone in car with no open windows or ventilation this morning.

It is believed the dog had been left in the car, which was in a multi-storey car park in the town, for more than an hour.

You may also want to watch:

The firefighters were called to the car park, in Hill Street, after someone noticed the dog had been locked in a car and left unattended.

On arrival crews confirmed the animal was alone and distressed in the vehicle, in direct sunlight on the top floor of the car park, with no windows open or ventilation.

Firefighters initially attempted to locate the owner using a nearby shopping tannoy system, but after receiving no response instead worked to rescue the animal.

The dog was released by 12.24pm.

Most Read

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Speedway starlet Sam Norris set to be transferred to Addenbrooke’s as recovery continues

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Boy rescued from car by firefighters on hot summer afternoon

Firefighters smashed a car window to rescue a child Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN FIRE STATION

Homeowner injured during shed blaze in Saffron Walden

The scene of the fire on Goddwards Way, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

More in Common on the Common - Saffron Walden’s musical picnic in the sun

Joanna Eden leads community singing with people pulled from the audience. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Most Read

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Speedway starlet Sam Norris set to be transferred to Addenbrooke’s as recovery continues

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Boy rescued from car by firefighters on hot summer afternoon

Firefighters smashed a car window to rescue a child Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN FIRE STATION

Homeowner injured during shed blaze in Saffron Walden

The scene of the fire on Goddwards Way, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

More in Common on the Common - Saffron Walden’s musical picnic in the sun

Joanna Eden leads community singing with people pulled from the audience. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

“It is critical to understand the impact to our communities if this plan was withdrawn or rejected”: UDC leader defends choice not to scrap local plan

UDC leader Councillor John Lodge has explained the decision not to scrap the local plan. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

District council announces it will stick with local plan, as examination hearings loom

Uttlesford District Council are gearing up for public hearings which will examine their local plan. Picture: ARCHANT

Community cafe in call for new volunteers to help reach more people

The Salvation Army in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: GOOGLE

Saffron Walden firefighters rescue distressed dog found in car with no open windows and under direct sunlight

Saffron Walden Fire Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV
Drive 24