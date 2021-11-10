News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

IN PICTURES: Walden fireworks night back with a bang

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM November 10, 2021
A montage: 1 - Saffron Walden Round Table volunteers holding buckets; 2 - A girl with a ; 3 - Two fireworks spectators

In pictures: Saffron Walden's Bonfire Night - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography/Archant

Fireworks night spectators have been hailed "generous" following the annual Bonfire Night event on The Common.

Saffron Walden Round Table's show successfully brought the community together to raise money for good causes throughout north-west Essex, its organisers said.

Steve Hendy, SWRT Fireworks chair, thanked the public turning out.

Betsy, aged two, with flashing light-up toys

Betsy, aged two, is all set for the show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Round Table volunteers show off their collection buckets

Round Table volunteers with their collection buckets - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks sprayed across the night sky in Saffron Walden, Essex

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Steve said: "I would like to thank each and every one of you for being part of our fireworks night.

"After such a long time without any mass events it was fantastic to see so many people turning up in large numbers to enjoy the show.

Daniel (left) waves a glowing green wand on The Common, Saffron Walden

Daniel (left) waves a glowing wand ahead of the Round Table's fireworks display - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A man photographs the fireworks in Saffron Walden, Essex on Bonfire Night

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Blossom, aged six, with a sparkler on The Common, Saffron Walden

Blossom, aged six, with a sparkler - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

"Your generous donations not only enabled us to put on a show, but the profit will be ploughed back into the community."

Steve thanked the sponsors, volunteers, Pyrovision, 3D Events and Round Tablers - past, present and future - for their support.

A group of Saffron Walden Round Table volunteers on The Common

Round Table members and volunteers get set for Saffron Walden's fireworks display on The Common - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden pyrotechnic engineer Joe Thomas works with Pyrovision to set up the display

Saffron Walden pyrotechnic engineer Joe Thomas, who gained his licence just before lockdown, working for Pyrovision ahead of the display - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Round Table crew set up for the fireworks display on The Common, Saffron Walden

The Round Table crew set up for the fireworks display on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Red, green purple and gold fireworks light up the sky over The Common, Saffron Walden

Fireworks light up the sky in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Round Table's next event is a Santa Sleigh tour, with details online: https://swrt.org/swrt-santa-sleigh/

A crowd on The Common, Saffron Walden with their torches in the air during a pre-show singalong

Torches in the air for a pre-show singalong - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people wrapped up warm on Bonfire Night watch fireworks over Saffron Walden, Essex

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks light up the sky and trees around The Common, Saffron Walden

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Four Saffron Walden Round Table fireworks volunteers set up the show

The Saffron Walden Round Table fireworks team - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A vibrant fireworks scene over The Common, Saffron Walden

Fireworks light up the sky over Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Five Saffron Walden Round Table volunteers with their collection buckets

Saffron Walden Round Table volunteers with their buckets - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Police now in talks with CPS over 'governance issue' at Uttlesford council
  2. 2 Delphine's a Blue Peter winner and her poem is premiered at COP26
  3. 3 Clavering road collision leaves one in hospital and 38 homes without power
  1. 4 Third man arrested as police investigate anti-Semitic chants on Stansted plane
  2. 5 Uttlesford climate czar sets out environmental goals amid COP26
  3. 6 Team GB duty for WaldenTRI quintet brings impressive performances and a medal
  4. 7 Second man arrested after anti-Semitic chants filmed on Stansted plane
  5. 8 Panto is back at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  6. 9 Extraordinary work of surgeons in Cambridgeshire to feature in TV series
  7. 10 Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and more announced for The Cambridge Club 2022
Bonfire Night
Charity News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch, former mayor Daphne Cornell and Cafe Cornell staff cut the ribbon

Gallery

VIDEO: Official launch of new cafe and Christmas Day dinner plan unveiled

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
James and Nick McCaffrey, a father-son duo, in front of their 1963 E-Type Jaguar in Wimbish

Motorsport

Wimbish duo hope to 'bring back the Beaujolais' in RAF charity challenge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Artists drawing of a dinosaur-themed attraction being planned for Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex

Dinosaur themed park: plans are submitted

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Adam Ant will play Let's Rock Essex 2022.

Music

Let's Rock Essex 2022 retro festival line-up announced

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon