Gallery
IN PICTURES: Walden fireworks night back with a bang
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography/Archant
Fireworks night spectators have been hailed "generous" following the annual Bonfire Night event on The Common.
Saffron Walden Round Table's show successfully brought the community together to raise money for good causes throughout north-west Essex, its organisers said.
Steve Hendy, SWRT Fireworks chair, thanked the public turning out.
Steve said: "I would like to thank each and every one of you for being part of our fireworks night.
"After such a long time without any mass events it was fantastic to see so many people turning up in large numbers to enjoy the show.
"Your generous donations not only enabled us to put on a show, but the profit will be ploughed back into the community."
Steve thanked the sponsors, volunteers, Pyrovision, 3D Events and Round Tablers - past, present and future - for their support.
The Round Table's next event is a Santa Sleigh tour, with details online: https://swrt.org/swrt-santa-sleigh/
