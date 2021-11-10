Gallery

Fireworks night spectators have been hailed "generous" following the annual Bonfire Night event on The Common.

Saffron Walden Round Table's show successfully brought the community together to raise money for good causes throughout north-west Essex, its organisers said.

Steve Hendy, SWRT Fireworks chair, thanked the public turning out.

Betsy, aged two, is all set for the show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Round Table volunteers with their collection buckets - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Steve said: "I would like to thank each and every one of you for being part of our fireworks night.

"After such a long time without any mass events it was fantastic to see so many people turning up in large numbers to enjoy the show.

Daniel (left) waves a glowing wand ahead of the Round Table's fireworks display - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Blossom, aged six, with a sparkler - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

"Your generous donations not only enabled us to put on a show, but the profit will be ploughed back into the community."

Steve thanked the sponsors, volunteers, Pyrovision, 3D Events and Round Tablers - past, present and future - for their support.

Round Table members and volunteers get set for Saffron Walden's fireworks display on The Common - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden pyrotechnic engineer Joe Thomas, who gained his licence just before lockdown, working for Pyrovision ahead of the display - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Round Table crew set up for the fireworks display on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks light up the sky in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Round Table's next event is a Santa Sleigh tour, with details online: https://swrt.org/swrt-santa-sleigh/

Torches in the air for a pre-show singalong - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks on The Common, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Saffron Walden Round Table fireworks team - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fireworks light up the sky over Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography