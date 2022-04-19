Historian and Blue Badge guide Sarah Kirkpatrick is holding four walking tours of Saffron Walden over the summer - Credit: Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group

A part of its ‘Saffron Story’ project, the Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group is holding four free guided walking tours of the town.

The tours will look at the importance of saffron in the growth and development of the town, led by historian and Blue Badge guide Sarah Kirkpatrick.

The walking tours will take place on Sunday June 19, Sunday July 3, Sunday August 14 and Sunday September 11.

Although the tours are free, they must be booked in advance at the Tourist Information Centre or by telephoning 01799 524002, or via email to tourism@saffronwalden.gov.uk

There are a maximum of two tickets per person.

The TIC now has a new leaflet about the history of saffron cultivation in the town.

A new interpretation board, a video and a celebration of all things saffron are being developed, with ‘Saffron Day’ in the Market Place on Sunday, October 16.

All aspects of the project are funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.