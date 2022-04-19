News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Four free guided walking tours of Saffron Walden this summer

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:09 PM April 19, 2022
Historian and Blue Badge guide Sarah Kirkpatrick speaking to a group outside, Saffron Walden, Essex

Historian and Blue Badge guide Sarah Kirkpatrick is holding four walking tours of Saffron Walden over the summer - Credit: Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group

A part of its ‘Saffron Story’ project, the Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group is holding four free guided walking tours of the town.

The tours will look at the importance of saffron in the growth and development of the town, led by historian and Blue Badge guide Sarah Kirkpatrick.

The walking tours will take place on Sunday June 19, Sunday July 3, Sunday August 14 and Sunday September 11.  

Although the tours are free, they must be booked in advance at the Tourist Information Centre or by telephoning 01799 524002, or via email to tourism@saffronwalden.gov.uk  

There are a maximum of two tickets per person.

The TIC now has a new leaflet about the history of saffron cultivation in the town.

A new interpretation board, a video and a celebration of all things saffron are being developed, with ‘Saffron Day’ in the Market Place on Sunday, October 16.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wagstaff wins Saffron Walden Golf Club's Dorrett Salver
  2. 2 Solar farm plans refused by council
  3. 3 Wendens Ambo youngsters enjoy fantastic tour to Holt festival
  1. 4 Another accolade for Saffron Walden's Railway Arms pub
  2. 5 Food review: 'Is vegan tofish and chips all it's cracked up to be?'
  3. 6 Ukraine support: Stansted Refugee Hub opens
  4. 7 Cheffins Fine Art to hold valuation days in Saffron Walden
  5. 8 Promotion in our hands says Saffron Walden Town boss Maher
  6. 9 Sworders auction: Prices rising for Essex inspired art
  7. 10 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'

All aspects of the project are funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Heritage
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

XH648 in the Conservation Hall at IWM Duxford, where it was last in 2016 before work began on the aircraft in Hangar 5.

Heritage | Gallery

Last remaining Victor aircraft of its kind to be displayed at IWM Duxford

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The roadworks on the A505 Royston Road will be in place until tomorrow (April 13).

Cambs Live News

Mile long queues and delays on A505 Royston Road

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Three people outside Frank Riccio Hairdressing on Market Row, Saffron Walden with a Ukraine flag in the window

Saffron Walden Town Council

Ukraine: Latest support from Saffron Walden and district

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the M11 on April 8, 2022.

Cambs Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dead after being struck by Wisbech driver on M11

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon