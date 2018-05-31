Uttlesford Foodbank support from Saffron Walden Freemasons - as demand rises 200 percent

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden. Picture: Essex Freemasons Colin Felton Provincial Grand Lodge of Essex

Uttlesford Foodbank has seen a 200 percent increase in demand from people in crisis since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ross Mackenzie, CEO of Uttlesford foodbank, Paul Reeves, Deputy Provincial Grand Master for Essex Freemasons, Sophie Durlacher, general manager of Uttlesford Foodbank, and members of Audley Lodge. Picture: Essex Freemasons Ross Mackenzie, CEO of Uttlesford foodbank, Paul Reeves, Deputy Provincial Grand Master for Essex Freemasons, Sophie Durlacher, general manager of Uttlesford Foodbank, and members of Audley Lodge. Picture: Essex Freemasons

Freemasons in Saffron Walden have donated £1,000 to support Uttlesford Foodbank, which has seen a 200 percent increase in demand from people in crisis since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foodbank manager Sophie Durlacher said they were grateful for the support, and had enough food to meet the need.

Uttlesford Foodbank has helped to feed more than 1,500 people across Saffron Walden, Stansted, Thaxted, Dunmow and surrounding villages since it first began operating some eight years ago.

People in crisis are referred to the charity via a number of different agencies.

Peter Thomas, treasurer of Audley Lodge, which meets at the Masonic Centre in Church Street, said: “We have been aware for some time of the work of Uttlesford Foodbank and were pleased to be able to help.”

The Essex Freemasons Community Fund match funded the £500 donation from Audley Lodge.

Paul Reeves, Deputy Provincial Grand Master for Essex Freemasons, said: “There are hundreds of small charities like this in every part of the county. They are vital to the needs of the local community and this is where we are trying to aim our support.

“The work of Uttlesford Foodbank cannot be underestimated, particularly in these difficult times and I am pleased it has the support of our members.”

You may also want to watch: