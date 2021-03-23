News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Fun for Comic Relief 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM March 23, 2021
St Thomas More children supported Comic Relief by taking part in the Fun Run organised by the School Sports Partnership.

The district has been celebrating with red noses and fun outfits for Comic Relief.

At RA Butler Academy in Saffron Walden the children and staff dressed as Superheroes.

There were imaginative costumes, ranging from The Rainforest Rescuer, to the Super Artist, Music Masters and Football Fuzz.

Some of the Reception children got to experience the Laughter Specialists roadshow, visiting schools and nurseries to spread some cheer.

The school raised over £780 for the cause and had some laughs along the way!

Super shadow for Comic Relief 2021 at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden

RA Butler Academy staff dressed for Comic Relief 2021

Fun for Comic Relief 2021 at RA Butler Academy

Rainforest Rescuer at RA Butler Academy for Comic Relief 2021

Fun at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, for Comic Relief 2021

Super Artist for Comic Relief 2021 at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden

St Thomas More

At St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, children took part in a fun run organised by the School Sports Partnership.

They wore boppers and red noses, and made donations to support Comic Relief.

Fun for Comic Relief 2021 at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Saffron Walden

Fun for Comic Relief 2021 at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Saffron Walden

Fun for Comic Relief 2021 at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, Saffron Walden

Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted

Children looked to modern day hero Captain Sir Tom Moore for their inspiration at Magna Carta Primary Academy, in Stansted.

Pupils and parents were also asked to get involved in the Funny is Power theme by sharing their funniest jokes, with a collection of performances put together for an online comedy show – Magna Carta Does Stand-up.

Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “This was an opportunity for us to come to school dressed as the people we consider to be superheroes.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on many people, including the people and communities helped by Comic Relief funding.

“We used it as an opportunity to talk to pupils about the kinds of good causes Comic Relief supports.

"The added opportunity to get pupils to think about the real everyday superheroes in our communities made this even more poignant at this time.

“Laughter is also so important in the bad times as well as the good.”

The school raised £325 on the day.

Students dressed as their favourite heroes at Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, for Comic Relief 2021

Students dressed as their favourite modern day heroes at Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, for Comic Relief 2021

Students dressed as their favourite heroes at Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, for Comic Relief 2021

Radwinter Primary School

Pupils from Radwinter Primary School supported Comic Relief by completing a Red Nose egg and spoon obstacle marathon.

The course was set up around the playing field.

A spokesman said: “It was wonderful to see the children participating with such enthusiasm! They were sponsored for the event and we were delighted to have raised a massive £1,300 for Comic Relief.”

Egg and spoon race fun at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, for Comic Relief 2021

The Laughter Specialists

Charity The Laughter Specialists were driven to a number of schools by transport and freight forwarding company Containerlift, in a truck decorated with balloons. 

It marked what would have been the 21st birthday of the late Joel Shears. Joel was a pupil at Bentfield End School in Stansted. His mum, Karen Shears, is a trustee and currently acting chair of the Laughter Specialists, who bring laughter and humour to those who need it the most.

Containerlift of Great Dunmow had a decorated vehicle for Comic Relief 2021

The Laughter Specialists brought fun to a number of Uttlesford schools for Comic Relief 2021

The Laughter Specialists brought fun to a number of Uttlesford schools for Comic Relief 2021

The Laughter Specialists brought fun to a number of Uttlesford schools for Comic Relief 2021

