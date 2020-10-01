Thank you very much! Super Cooper is raising cash in Saffron Walden

Super Cooper John Byatt of Saffron Walden raising funds for The Maddi Foundation. Picture: Jonathan Scripps Jonathan Scripps

Shoppers in Saffron Walden market on Saturdays have been smiling at the antics of Super Cooper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Byatt is raising cash for The Maddi Foundation, with a grabber to allow socially distanced cash donations.

The retired taxi driver, who is a fan of Tommy Cooper and Russ Abbott, has been drawing attention in his colourful costume and hat, sharing jokes and occasional magic tricks.

Before coronavirus shut down social activities, John entertained in various locations including old people’s homes, through Saffron Players and panto.

You may also want to watch:

“Super Cooper is not cancelled!” he laughed. “I’m there every Saturday, depending on the weather.”

He added: “What I love about it is I go into the market and look at a youngster and they give me a smile back.”

John has raised around £45,000 across the years for various charities.

He said he is grateful for every donation, especially in today’s climate.

The Maddi Foundation is a non profit charity seeking to find a cure. Maddi is fighting Spastic Paraplegia Type 15 (SPG15), a rare motor neuron disorder and a life limiting condition.

Support Super Cooper’s efforts by donating via this link