Mayor’s tombola and sealed bids raising money for Fairycroft House

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 December 2020

The mayor's tombola stall, raising money for Fairycroft House. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN COUNCIL

Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker is back at the Market on Saturday morning (Dec 19) with a fundraising tombola and she is also taking sealed bids.

Money raised is for her nominated charity, Fairycroft House.

The bids can be placed for:

Burton’s the Butcher meat hamper which includes a 3kg Norfolk turkey breast wrapped in bacon and stuffed with home-made sausagemeat, 2kg prime gammon joint, 1lb prime dry-cure back bacon and 12 Burton’s homemade pork sausages;

A ‘Finest’ bottle of Vintage Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc 2012 Champagne;

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia BartlettCouncillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Original paintings of Essex and Suffolk by a local artist;

A large chocolate bauble by Hill Street chocolatiers;

Tea for two at Tea Amo;

Crystal Waters fish stall voucher;

Corner Cupboard voucher;

Joseph Barnes voucher;

Tea for two at Angela Reed;

Moet & Chandon champagne.

If you would like to bid, email elaine@saffronwalden.gov.uk specifying the item, how much you would like to bid and give a contact telephone number.

Fairycroft House provides space and facilities for a number of groups and charities and is run by musician Tim Atkinson.

