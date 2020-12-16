News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mayor’s tombola and sealed bids raising money for Fairycroft House

Logo Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:24 PM December 16, 2020   
Several adults behind a pop up table for the mayor's tombola stall, under a purple gazebo structure

The mayor's tombola stall, raising money for Fairycroft House. - Credit: Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker is back at the Market on Saturday morning (Dec 19) with a fundraising tombola and she is also taking sealed bids.
Money raised is for her nominated charity, Fairycroft House.
The bids can be placed for:
Burton’s the Butcher meat hamper which includes a 3kg Norfolk turkey breast wrapped in bacon and stuffed with home-made sausagemeat, 2kg prime gammon joint, 1lb prime dry-cure back bacon and 12 Burton’s homemade pork sausages;
A ‘Finest’ bottle of Vintage Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc 2012 Champagne;
Original paintings of Essex and Suffolk by a local artist;
A large chocolate bauble by Hill Street chocolatiers;
Tea for two at Tea Amo;
Crystal Waters fish stall voucher;
Corner Cupboard voucher;
Joseph Barnes voucher;
Tea for two at Angela Reed;
Moet & Chandon champagne.

If you would like to bid, email elaine@saffronwalden.gov.uk specifying the item, how much you would like to bid and give a contact telephone number. 
Fairycroft House provides space and facilities for a number of groups and charities and is run by musician Tim Atkinson.

