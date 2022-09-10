Uttlesford reflects on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II on her diamond jubilee (2012), with her son (now King Charles III) and grandson (now William, Prince of Wales) - Credit: Stefan Wermuth/PA

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the nation has entered a period of mourning.

Her Majesty died in the afternoon of Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

Her son was formally proclaimed King Charles III this morning (September 10).

The new monarch said: "I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered.

"Since then, tributes have been sent by individuals, leaders and celebrities from every corner of the globe, to a monarch who had a profound and lasting effect on society.

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

"And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

Civic leaders in Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow and throughout Essex have also paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II:

Uttlesford District Council

The Queen visiting Saffron Walden's St Mary's Church for the wedding of James Ogilvy and Julia Rawlinson in 1988. - Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images

Uttlesford District Council chair Councillor Heather Asker issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"On behalf of everyone at the District Council, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this time.

"Her Majesty devoted a lifetime of extraordinary dedication and commitment to public duty to this country and worked tirelessly.

"She will be forever remembered as one of the greatest reigning monarchs.

"Our sorrow is shared by residents of the district and by people across the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude her lifetime of service."

Great Dunmow Town Council

The Queen visiting Stansted Airport in 1991. - Credit: Archant

The Union Flag at half mast at the Dunmow Club on Great Dunmow High Street - Credit: Will Durrant

A statement from Great Dunmow Town Council reads:

"It is with great sadness that Great Dunmow Town Council hears of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and offers its sincerest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family.

"Throughout her exceptional reign Queen Elizabeth was a source of great inspiration to the people of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth.

"From tomorrow, Books of Condolence will be available at the Council Offices, Foakes House and Great Dunmow Town Library.

"Flower tributes may be placed at a memorial on Talberds Ley to the side of Foakes Hall, Dunmow."

Saffron Walden Town Council

The Queen at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden, followed by Princess Diana. - Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images

Keith Chruchward, Saffron Walden Town Council staff, lowers the Union Flag at the town hall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Members of the public sign the book of condolences in Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A Saffron Walden Town Council spokesperson said:

"Councillors and staff at Saffron Walden Town Council are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Mayor, Councillor James de Vries said “I am deeply sorry to hear the passing of Her Majesty, my thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time”.

"The Town Council is hosting a book of condolence which is available for the public to sign Monday – Friday 9.00am-4.00pm in the foyer at the Town Hall.

"Members of the public who wish to lay floral tributes are encouraged to do so at Jubilee Gardens – please remove cellophane.

"The flag at the Town Hall is currently at half-mast but will be raised during the Proclamation Period, as advised by National Guidance.

"The Local Proclamation will take place on Sunday, September 11 in the Market Square, timings are to be confirmed per national guidance."

Essex County Council:

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, visit Harlow New Town - not far from Uttlesford - in 1957 - Credit: PA

Essex County Council chair Councillor Eddie Johnson said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

"We would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life-long commitment to public service as the longest-reigning monarch in history. Her loss will be felt throughout the county, the country and the world.

"Flags are being flown at half-mast at County Hall and a letter of condolence will be sent to the Queen’s personal secretary expressing our sympathies."

Essex County Council leader Cllr Kevin Bentley said: "Our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen has had a tremendous 70-year reign and made an incredible contribution to our great county during her time as Monarch.

"Whether this be inspiring residents during her visits, helping us to celebrate important milestones or simply shining a spotlight on the unique landmarks and things that Essex is most famous.

"The death of Her Majesty will be felt across the world, but I know I speak on behalf of my cabinet colleagues and members of my group when I say her memory will live on through the lives she has touched and her unwavering dedication to the people of this country."

Lord-Lieutenant of Essex:

The Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst said: "The death of our beloved Queen is an immense sadness for the country and indeed the world.

"We will be forever proud of her and the service she gave. We will always remember her dignity, her steadfastness, her strong faith, her sense of humour, and her devotion to our country.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and stand ready to serve King Charles.

"God save the King."