Advanced search

Shop Local: Outdoor Halloween word game fun with the help of Saffron Walden independent businesses

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 October 2020

Phoenix Theatre Group have organised a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUP

Phoenix Theatre Group have organised a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUP

Phoenix Theatre Group

A theatre school has organised some Halloween fun around Saffron Walden for the community, with the support of independent businesses.

Phoenix Theatre Group have organised a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUPPhoenix Theatre Group have organised a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUP

Phoenix Theatre Group’s Halloween Trail has placed a picture of a pumpkin with a letter in the windows of town centre businesses, which if assembled together spell a word.

Participants should send their answer to Phoenix Theatre Group via social media. There will be sweets for winners.

They are also running a best dressed Halloween costume competition for children. Sent your pictures via their Facebook page. These will be entered into a prize draw for a Halloween sweet hamper and a month’s free theatre school class. Winners will be announced on Saturday for Halloween.

Clive Edwards, managing director of Phoenix Theatre Group, said he had chosen to build the business in Saffron Walden as he grew up here, and he supported the Shop Local campaign.

Phoenix Theatre Group ready for a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUPPhoenix Theatre Group ready for a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUP

“We are a small independent business. I think it’s really important for us as a community and as business owners to support each other.”

The business has its office in Saffron Walden and until coronavirus restrictions came into force held theatre school sessions at RA Butler, at Bishop’s Stortford and Harlow. They also had two ongoing touring shows, which are currently unable to run. Tribute to Little Mix, Pop Divas Live, and 70s disco show Boogie Wonderland, had been filling venues with 500-seats plus.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Shop Local: Outdoor Halloween word game fun with the help of Saffron Walden independent businesses

Phoenix Theatre Group have organised a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUP

Shop Local: Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre launches new online shop

Items that promote Saffron Walden in the Tourist Information Centre. Picture: TIC

Shop Local: Owner speaks of new Suit-ability services and warns of “tough” future

Kam Chauhan, owner of Suit-ability, Saffron Walden. Picture: Supplied by Kam Chauhan

Essex Labour ‘furious’ at government’s free school meals decision

Left to right: Teacher George Johnson, Labour Essex County Councillor Lee Scordis, GO4 members Pepi Sanchez and Piter Vera Arroyo. Photo: Supplied by Councillor Lee Scordis.

Community response “amazing” after vandals target Thaxted Rangers Football Club

Photo: Konrad Wojnarowski.