Shop Local: Outdoor Halloween word game fun with the help of Saffron Walden independent businesses

Phoenix Theatre Group have organised a Halloween game using the windows of Saffron Walden shops. Picture: PHOENIX THEATRE GROUP Phoenix Theatre Group

A theatre school has organised some Halloween fun around Saffron Walden for the community, with the support of independent businesses.

Phoenix Theatre Group’s Halloween Trail has placed a picture of a pumpkin with a letter in the windows of town centre businesses, which if assembled together spell a word.

Participants should send their answer to Phoenix Theatre Group via social media. There will be sweets for winners.

They are also running a best dressed Halloween costume competition for children. Sent your pictures via their Facebook page. These will be entered into a prize draw for a Halloween sweet hamper and a month’s free theatre school class. Winners will be announced on Saturday for Halloween.

Clive Edwards, managing director of Phoenix Theatre Group, said he had chosen to build the business in Saffron Walden as he grew up here, and he supported the Shop Local campaign.

“We are a small independent business. I think it’s really important for us as a community and as business owners to support each other.”

The business has its office in Saffron Walden and until coronavirus restrictions came into force held theatre school sessions at RA Butler, at Bishop’s Stortford and Harlow. They also had two ongoing touring shows, which are currently unable to run. Tribute to Little Mix, Pop Divas Live, and 70s disco show Boogie Wonderland, had been filling venues with 500-seats plus.

