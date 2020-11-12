GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES NHS Property Services

Work has started to add a medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital.

Crocus Medical Practice will relocate and will house their surgery in an area of the hospital that was being under-used. The new premises will occupy nearly 700 sqare metres.

The work is costing over £2m and will be completed in early summer 2021. It is being delivered by NHS Property Services in partnership with West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dr Jenni Lindford, the lead GP at Crocus Medical Practice, said: “Crocus Medical Practice are delighted to be moving into newly refurbished premises within Saffron Walden Community Hospital.

“Not only will it provide much needed additional practice capacity which will enable the recruitment of new staff and the delivery of more services but it will also begin to create a healthcare hub for the local community under one roof.”

Kemi Badenoch, MP for the Saffron Walden constituency, has visited to meet the team.

She said: “This is a very exciting project that so many stakeholders have worked hard to make happen, and it is one that is really going to benefit residents in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.

“Many GP surgeries are finding themselves short on space, with rising demand as well as the changes put in place due to the crisis. This relocation will provide Crocus with additional capacity to continue to deliver vital services to the local community.

“I look forward to visiting the surgery once it is complete and hearing how it has benefitted the practice and residents.”

Chris Philbedge, senior portfolio optimisation manager, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Mrs Badenoch to see the work.

“We are delighted to have played a key role in designing and developing this scheme with the surgery and CCG to improve health provision in Saffron Walden. It is fantastic to see this hard work come to fruition.”

Rob Gerlis, chair of West Essex CCG, added: “We are thrilled the refurbishment work is starting on the vacant wing of the community hospital.

“We look forward to seeing how the work progresses and will make sure patients and residents in the area are kept fully informed throughout.”