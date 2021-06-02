Published: 7:00 AM June 2, 2021

Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group's launch of the new Medieval Walden leaflet and video at Walden Castle, with mayor Richard Porch - Credit: Saffron Photo

A new leaflet and a new film celebrating Saffron Walden's medieval history have been unveiled.

Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group's initiatives look at the story of how the Saxon manor of Walden became medieval Chipping Walden and then Saffron Walden, tracing the town’s development through its archaeological sites, street plan and buildings.

Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group's launch of the new Medieval Walden leaflet and video at Walden Castle - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with Judith Rodden, Chair of Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group with the new Medieval Walden leaflet - Credit: Saffron Photo

They are part of the Battle Ditches project, with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The new Medieval Walden leaflet has been written by Carolyn Wingfield, the curator at Saffron Walden Museum, and designed and photographed by Fraser Parry Photography.

The 20 minute video on Medieval Walden has been filmed and edited by Paul Bellany of Creative Walden.

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch was at the launch, which took place during English Tourism Week at Walden Castle.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Porch said: "The Heritage Development Group have produced these two outstanding initiatives and I would like to take this opportunity to both thank and congratulate them on behalf of the town.

"Both the video and the leaflet are lasting legacies as well as being of considerable interest to the general public.

"They will also provide invaluable help to students of our history, both now and in the future.”

Anne Jenkins of National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted to support this project, which thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that more people will be able to get involved with, protect, and learn about the exciting heritage right on their doorstep.”

The leaflet is available from Saffron Walden's Tourist Information Centre at Market Place.

The film is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/tGwyPb2bd8c