A-Levels 2020: Students at Saffron Walden County High receive results

Millie Wolter, one of the top performers at Saffron Walden County High School in this year's A-Level exams.

Saffron Walden County High School students received their A-Level results by email this morning.

Millicent Wolter is celebrating achieving four A*s. She will take up her place at the University of Oxford to study English literature.

Jessica Hancock said that she was “absolutely ecstatic” with her four A*s. She will study PPE at the University of Oxford next year.

Sophie Griffithsalso received four A*s and has a place at the University of York to study English. She said: “I am glad that, despite the disruptive year, I have managed to get to where I wanted to go.”

William Oliver was awarded three A*s and will study medicine at the University of Oxford.

Jack Sutton was delighted with his distinction* in business and is currently applying for an apprenticeship.

Louise Barker, who was awarded a double distinction* in art and is going to Manchester Metropolitan University to study art history with fine art.

She said: “I am so grateful to my teachers for all the support they have given me throughout my seven years at Saffron Walden County High School.” Celebrations started early this morning for Emily Hanlon and James Goodwin, who each received three A*s and an A. Before they go to the University of Warwick to study maths, they are busy working at Chesterford Research Park assembling Covid-19 testing kits.

SWCHS headteacher Polly Lankester said: “The class of 2020 were a fantastic cohort and it has been a pleasure to work with them.

“We are delighted that, after all they have been through, the vast majority of our students have been awarded the impressive grades that they fully deserve and they are able to progress to their first-choice courses and apprenticeships.

“Like all schools in the country, we know that a number of students would have had different results had they been able to sit their final exams and we had evidence to suggest that many could have achieved even better grades than the already impressive ones they have been awarded.

“We are extremely proud of all of our students and would like to thank them all for their contribution to life at County High across the last two years. We wish them all well with their next steps and look forward to hearing from them.”

