Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Local historian honoured for journal work

PUBLISHED: 06:42 20 May 2019

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Archant

The assistant editor of the Saffron Walden Historical Journal, Martyn Everett, has been awarded a publication prize by the British Association for Local History.

The award relates to his article in an earlier edition of the journal about the agricultural workers' trade union activity locally in the 19th century. This is the fourth time that the journal has been awarded a national prize for local history.

Articles in the latest issue include the history of Saffron Walden police, telling its story from the early beginnings of the borough force in the 19th century to recent changes in policing the town, and featuring some well-known police officers of the past.

Local villages featured include an article on the changing fortunes of the old bridge at Littlebury, and a review of the recent BBC programme about a Clavering poisoning scandal of the 19th century.

The journal is on sale at Hart's Books, Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, Waitrose and other outlets for £3 or by mail order from the Saffron Walden Historical Society. More information, visit www.saffronwaldenhistory.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Help shape ‘green strategy’ for the county

County Hall, home of Essex County Council

Gardens in Langley will be open for charity under the National Gardens Scheme

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley

Local historian honoured for journal work

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Comedian Angela Barnes is coming to Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, June 6

Angela Barnes is at Haverhill Arts Centre

Dunmow gym instructors ski the extra mile for six-year-old Gabriel

The team at Unique Health and Fitness who took part in the marathon: Beeton Matt, Ollie Pemberton, Rich Symonds and Aida Pemberton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Help shape ‘green strategy’ for the county

County Hall, home of Essex County Council

Gardens in Langley will be open for charity under the National Gardens Scheme

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley

Local historian honoured for journal work

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Comedian Angela Barnes is coming to Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, June 6

Angela Barnes is at Haverhill Arts Centre

Dunmow gym instructors ski the extra mile for six-year-old Gabriel

The team at Unique Health and Fitness who took part in the marathon: Beeton Matt, Ollie Pemberton, Rich Symonds and Aida Pemberton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Help shape ‘green strategy’ for the county

County Hall, home of Essex County Council

Local historian honoured for journal work

Martyn Everett, assistant editor of Saffron Walden Historical Journal, has received a publication award.

Comedian Angela Barnes is coming to Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, June 6

Angela Barnes is at Haverhill Arts Centre

Stones in his Pockets will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from May 27 to June 1

The Stones in His Pockets is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Gardens in Langley will be open for charity under the National Gardens Scheme

Wickets, one of the open gardens in Langley
Drive 24