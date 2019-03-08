Advanced search

Horticultural society is in full bloom for anniversary

PUBLISHED: 09:08 19 April 2019

Class winners, Richard Marriott, Liz Livermore and Robin Crouchman with some of their entries. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Class winners, Richard Marriott, Liz Livermore and Robin Crouchman with some of their entries. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

The 200th anniversary of Saffron Walden Horticultural Society was celebrated at the Spring Daffodil and Floral Show on Sunday, with a new daffodil called Saffron Celebration.

A display of the varieties of daffodils. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA display of the varieties of daffodils. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Richard Marriott swept the board by winning the Adams Harrison Cup, for most points in the show, the Townley Trophy for most points in the daffodil classes and the Barnard Vase for most points in the flower section classes.

Robin Crouchman was runner-up for these awards.

Liz Livermore won the Daffodil Society Medal for her daffodil, Fine Romance. Vera Willson won the Saffron Trophy for most points in the domestic section and Giles Townley was runner-up.

In the junior section, Carys Williams won the Scrivener Cup and the Rickett Shield for her Easter bunny drawing. The Townley Cup was won by Fayth Bowyer. The Ida Hawthorn Trophy was won by Nicci Townley.

Spring blossoms. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSpring blossoms. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The society's coach outings are open to non-members. See: www.swhortsoc.org.uk.

Young winner Fayth Bowler with the mayoress of Saffron Walden, Margaret Fairhurst. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOYoung winner Fayth Bowler with the mayoress of Saffron Walden, Margaret Fairhurst. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Doreen Townley, chairman of Saffron Walden Horticultural Society with the mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Paul Fairhurst and his wife, Margaret. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTODoreen Townley, chairman of Saffron Walden Horticultural Society with the mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Paul Fairhurst and his wife, Margaret. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

