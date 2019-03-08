Town's top fruit and flowers on display at autumn show

The winners at Saffron Walden Horticultural Society's Austum Show on Sunday, September 20, included a four-year-old boy from Newport who won for his ornament of Eric the Hedgehog as well as getting most points for his produce in the junior section.

Young Matthew, who took pride of place, has learned his gardening from his grandmother who often looks after him.

Among the adult winners, presented with their certificates by Councillor Richard Freeman, deputy mayor of Saffron Walden, were Yvonne Bishop for best floral display, Mary Audus for most points in the domestic section, Richard Marriott and Hamish Davidson for most points in their sections and Vera Willson for best rose in bloom.

The event was at Golden Acre Community Centre in Saffron Walden.Organiser Kate Chambers said: "The event went very well. Numbers were up on last year and we had a very good variety of flowers and vegetables."

This year marks 200 years since the society was founded in 1819.

