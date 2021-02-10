News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden hotel and restaurant delay 2021 opening

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM February 10, 2021   
Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant on Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden

Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant on Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden

A Saffron Walden hotel and restaurant have announced a further delay in opening this year.

Premier Inn on Thaxted Road was initially due to open by summer 2020, together with a Beefeater restaurant.

Last year, the chain announced it would be opening the site at the beginning of 2021, because of coronavirus delays. It is now scheduled to happen in early summer.

Chris Walton, project and programme manager at Whitbread, who is leading the construction in Saffron Walden said: “We have made good progress constructing our new Saffron Walden Premier Inn and Beefeater restaurant.

“The exterior of the new hotel and restaurant building are now complete and the team are currently fitting out the hotel and Beefeater restaurant interior to our latest specification.

“With the wind in our sails, we’re targeting for the Premier Inn and Beefeater to open in early summer.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first guests and diners and becoming part of the local community.”  

