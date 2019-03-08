Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4 Archant

A couple from Saffron Walden have appeared on Channel 4 programme Ugly House to Lovely House.

Lucas and Hayley with George Clarke after the work. Picture: CHANNEL 4 Lucas and Hayley with George Clarke after the work. Picture: CHANNEL 4

The programme sees presenter George Clarke visit dreary homes across the country, and lend them the use of his best architects and interior designers to transform the properties.

Lucas and Hayley Lepola, who run a fashion accessories business, admitted they had bought their “botched up” 1970s house in Borough Lane in Saffron Walden “out of desperation”.

The new lounge. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The new lounge. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Hayley said: “It’s not just an ugly house; I think it’s quite a poorly designed house.”

Before the transformation, the house, bought for £650,000, was made up of awkwardly shaped rooms, just one downstairs bathroom, a leaky conservatory, an oddly shaped garage and a staircase which cut across a window.

The exterior of the house in Saffron Walden before being transformed by George Clarke on Ugly House to Lovely House. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The exterior of the house in Saffron Walden before being transformed by George Clarke on Ugly House to Lovely House. Picture: CHANNEL 4

A ‘jack and jill’ shower room squeezed between the wardrobes of two bedrooms was described as “bonkers” by George Clarke and neighbours described the property as the “house that got thrown up in the seventies”, while another admitted it makes her “feel sad”.

George Clarke got to work on the home with architect Chris Dyson by moving the entrance, adding three extensions and giving the interiors a complete makeover.

The new open plan kitchen, lounge and diner. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The new open plan kitchen, lounge and diner. Picture: CHANNEL 4

The biggest challenge was the budget - Lucas and Hayley had an original budget of £260,000, but ended up spending closer to £300,000.

During the programme, Lucas said: “We need to recalculate every day. We know we’ve gone over and we’ve pushed it to the limit.

The house in Saffron Walden after its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The house in Saffron Walden after its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4

“I feel like I could do it again because I’d know how to, but I don’t want to do it again.”

Despite spending more than they planned, Lucas and Hayley were delighted with the end result.

The exterior of the house in Saffron Walden after building work. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The exterior of the house in Saffron Walden after building work. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Lucas said: “It feels like you’re in a completely different house. We’re still a bit speechless but we couldn’t be happier.

“A little bit of luxury that we feel so lucky to have and to be able to call home.”

The master bedroom of the house in Saffron Walden before its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The master bedroom of the house in Saffron Walden before its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Commenting on the transformation, George Clarke said it was an “outstanding contemporary home” and would turn the heads of people walking down the street.

“Hayley and Lucas put their unwavering faith in Chris, their architect, to deliver them a home that they had never, ever dreamed of,” George said. “Thankfully, they love it.”

The master bedroom at the house in Saffron Walden after the transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The master bedroom at the house in Saffron Walden after the transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4

The house in Saffron Walden after its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The house in Saffron Walden after its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Lucas, George and Hayley checking out the huge skylight which floods the upstairs with light. Picture: CHANNEL 4 Lucas, George and Hayley checking out the huge skylight which floods the upstairs with light. Picture: CHANNEL 4

The house in Saffron Walden after its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The house in Saffron Walden after its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4

The house in Saffron Walden before its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4 The house in Saffron Walden before its transformation. Picture: CHANNEL 4