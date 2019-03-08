Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House
PUBLISHED: 08:28 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 03 April 2019
A couple from Saffron Walden have appeared on Channel 4 programme Ugly House to Lovely House.
The programme sees presenter George Clarke visit dreary homes across the country, and lend them the use of his best architects and interior designers to transform the properties.
Lucas and Hayley Lepola, who run a fashion accessories business, admitted they had bought their “botched up” 1970s house in Borough Lane in Saffron Walden “out of desperation”.
Hayley said: “It’s not just an ugly house; I think it’s quite a poorly designed house.”
Before the transformation, the house, bought for £650,000, was made up of awkwardly shaped rooms, just one downstairs bathroom, a leaky conservatory, an oddly shaped garage and a staircase which cut across a window.
A ‘jack and jill’ shower room squeezed between the wardrobes of two bedrooms was described as “bonkers” by George Clarke and neighbours described the property as the “house that got thrown up in the seventies”, while another admitted it makes her “feel sad”.
George Clarke got to work on the home with architect Chris Dyson by moving the entrance, adding three extensions and giving the interiors a complete makeover.
The biggest challenge was the budget - Lucas and Hayley had an original budget of £260,000, but ended up spending closer to £300,000.
During the programme, Lucas said: “We need to recalculate every day. We know we’ve gone over and we’ve pushed it to the limit.
“I feel like I could do it again because I’d know how to, but I don’t want to do it again.”
Despite spending more than they planned, Lucas and Hayley were delighted with the end result.
Lucas said: “It feels like you’re in a completely different house. We’re still a bit speechless but we couldn’t be happier.
“A little bit of luxury that we feel so lucky to have and to be able to call home.”
Commenting on the transformation, George Clarke said it was an “outstanding contemporary home” and would turn the heads of people walking down the street.
“Hayley and Lucas put their unwavering faith in Chris, their architect, to deliver them a home that they had never, ever dreamed of,” George said. “Thankfully, they love it.”