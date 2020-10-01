Advanced search

Saffron Walden ‘inspirational’ businesswoman shortlisted for national award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 October 2020

Sarah Ellis of HyperFusion Saffron Walden is a finalist for the Most Inspiring Business Woman award at Best Business Women Awards 2020. Photo: Supplied by Sarah Ellis.

Supplied by Sarah Ellis

Saffron Walden businesswoman Sarah Ellis has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Business Women Awards 2020.

Sarah, who is a finalist for the Most Inspiring Business Woman category, has been running HyperFusion Theatre Company for more than 15 years.

She said: “I am so honoured by this shortlisting. Things are so hard at the moment as theatre companies go under every day due to Covid. This honour gives me hope and determination to get back and do what we do best – make great theatre and change the world.”

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards, said: “The entries came in from across the UK and were judged by a panel of business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement.

“The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

The ceremony, which should have been organised this month, will take place in April 2021.

