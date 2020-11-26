Advanced search

Six new deputies will assist Lord-Lieutenant

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2020

James Scruby, one of the new Deputy Lieutenants for Essex. Picture: THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING UNION

James Scruby, one of the new Deputy Lieutenants for Essex. Picture: THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING UNION

English-Speaking Union

Six new Deputy Lieutantants for Essex have been appointed.

James Scruby, who lives just outside Saffron Walden, said he was delighted to be chosen.

His role is to assist Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant Jennifer Tolhurst, to uphold the dignity of the Crown and assist the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association and Pre-Service organisations.

Mr Scruby said: “The Lord Lieutenancy is involved with supporting and encouraging civic activity. It’s an honour to get the chance to help.”

Mr Scruby served a short service commission in the Army before pursing a career in finance.

This included 14 years at Kleinwort Benson where he was a managing director in corporate finance, assisting governments and international energy companies.

He founded Envirocapital in 2003 to develop and finance renewable energy and agri-energy projects.

A past chairman of Home-Start Uttlesford, Mr Scruby is a trustee of the English-Speaking Union. The charity helps to give young people the speaking and listening skills and cultural understanding they need to thrive.

He received a secondary school exchange scholarship to the USA from the ESU in 1974 and became actively involved in the ESU again in 2014.

Mr Scruby is particularly interested in encouraging primary and secondary schools in Essex to develop their pupil’s communication skills, focusing on public speaking and debating.

The other new appointments are Professor Michael Almond QVRM from Billericay, Roger Brice from Bures near Colchester, Hugh Pegrum from Epping, Amrik Sandhu from Loughton and Jacqueline Sully from Harlow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

On the run fraudster who preyed on vulnerable hospital patients is jailed for 12 years

June Weatherman, 56, was jailed for 12 years today after she ruthlessly preyed on and stole from vulnerable hospital patients across the country. On one occasion she stole more than £10k from a bed-ridden 91-year-old at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: POLICE

Six new deputies will assist Lord-Lieutenant

James Scruby, one of the new Deputy Lieutenants for Essex. Picture: THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING UNION

Coroner for Essex retires after 20 years in role

Caroline Beasley-Murray: Picture Essex County Council

Students launch second-hand uniform shop

Students have set up a second-hand school uniform shop at Forest Hall School, Stansted. Picture: FOREST HALL SCHOOL

Persimmon discusses Lime Avenue football pitches situation with town council

Saffron Walden has hundreds of youth players wanting to play football while two pitches sit empty.