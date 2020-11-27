Published: 5:00 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020

James Scruby, one of the new Deputy Lieutenants for Essex. Picture: THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING UNION - Credit: English-Speaking Union

Six new Deputy Lieutantants for Essex have been appointed.

James Scruby, who lives just outside Saffron Walden, said he was delighted to be chosen.

His role is to assist Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant Jennifer Tolhurst, to uphold the dignity of the Crown and assist the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association and Pre-Service organisations.

Mr Scruby said: “The Lord Lieutenancy is involved with supporting and encouraging civic activity. It’s an honour to get the chance to help.”

Mr Scruby served a short service commission in the Army before pursing a career in finance.

This included 14 years at Kleinwort Benson where he was a managing director in corporate finance, assisting governments and international energy companies.

He founded Envirocapital in 2003 to develop and finance renewable energy and agri-energy projects.

A past chairman of Home-Start Uttlesford, Mr Scruby is a trustee of the English-Speaking Union. The charity helps to give young people the speaking and listening skills and cultural understanding they need to thrive.

He received a secondary school exchange scholarship to the USA from the ESU in 1974 and became actively involved in the ESU again in 2014.

Mr Scruby is particularly interested in encouraging primary and secondary schools in Essex to develop their pupil’s communication skills, focusing on public speaking and debating.

The other new appointments are Professor Michael Almond QVRM from Billericay, Roger Brice from Bures near Colchester, Hugh Pegrum from Epping, Amrik Sandhu from Loughton and Jacqueline Sully from Harlow.