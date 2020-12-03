“It’s the best year ever!” - countdown to shop window contest

Shop windows dressed for the Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE Saffron Walden Initiative

An independent, non-profit making organisation is judging Safron Walden’s Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition tomorrow (Friday, December 4).

This year’s Saffron Walden Initiative competition includes pubs, cafes, hotels, estate agents and the library.

Judging will take place at 4.30pm.

Jacqui Portway, of the Initiative, said: “We would ask all shops to have their windows lit on Friday. It’s the best year ever, not just because the town looks fantastic, but because the entry numbers went up.”

Winners will receive certificates, and this year everyone is set for a little surprise.

Jacqui said: “There is not one of them that hasn’t made an amazing effort and, when you think that they have had no income, it’s amazing.

“We have got a new shop opening in The Cockpit and she is selling high-end shoes, and even she will decorate the window in one day.”

Jacqui was walking in town on Monday night and saw families showing their children the lights.

“It’s become quite an attraction.

“I have never seen the town look so amazing. Council lights are better than they have ever been and the response from the shops is great.

“This is the third year and the idea came from a programme called Christmas in Harrogate, and my life in Dunmow, growing up there. When I saw the programme. I thought: ‘We could do this!’”

The competition is free, and Jacqui said the reason for organising it is to support businesses and people.

She said: “They have been shut for a second time and I think our town is a little bit more special, and the quality of goods that you can get here is great.

“I am a market trader and I thought, if I cannot work, I wanted to help people.

“In these troubled times, whatever we can do to help one another is a bonus in life.”

She added: “I am very passionate about Saffron Walden and I think its biggest attribute is the people here.

“You only have to be at events to see the magic happen when everybody comes together.”