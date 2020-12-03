Gallery
Shop Local: Just Gym reopens as business prepares for 10th anniversary
- Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan
A Saffron Walden gym which has been running online classes throughout lockdown is now open again.
Alex Sullivan started Just Gym with his friend James Wilkinson as the first independent gym in the area. The business will celebrate its 10 year anniversary on December 6.
The gym, which is based on Shire Hill, has specialists in areas ranging from mindset change to pre and post-natal yoga and strength training.
Mobility classes, high intensity workouts, physiotherapy and relexation sessions are also offered.
Alex said: “We moved our business online in lockdown. We offer three classes every day in our members group.
You may also want to watch:
“When we are open, we have gym facilities, one-to-one sessions and group sessions.”
He added: “It has been disappointing and frustrating to have to close twice this year, especially as we made a few changes. But we had such great support from our members that it only highlights why they are the best.
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
“We spaced out all the equipment, limited capacity and also put hand sanitiser stations in the gym. We implemented a wipe before and after use on all equipment, as well as evening full-clean sessions and deep cleans throughout the week.”
Just Gym members range between 11 and 94 years old.
Alex said: “We have a massive older following. Lots of our members have been with us from day one.
“I have so many members of staff here to help, that it’s such a safe friendly environment.”
He added: “What makes us different is our staff. We always have someone on the gym floor happy to help.
“We probably know most of our members by name.”
Alex acknowledged the importance of shopping locally, and said the gym promotes this on social media and on site.
“I think if you have an option to shop local, you should do it if you can, because then you are supporting someone who is in the community.”
They have also raised nearly £20,000 for charity over the years.
People who are interested in Just Gym can visit them when they reopen, or contact them at info@just-gym.com or 01799 510 766.
The business has a website, and is on Facebook and Instagram.