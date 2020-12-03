Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 2:57 PM December 15, 2020

Just Gym Saffron Walden. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

A Saffron Walden gym which has been running online classes throughout lockdown is now open again.

Alex Sullivan, co-founder of Just Gym. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

Alex Sullivan started Just Gym with his friend James Wilkinson as the first independent gym in the area. The business will celebrate its 10 year anniversary on December 6.

The gym, which is based on Shire Hill, has specialists in areas ranging from mindset change to pre and post-natal yoga and strength training.

Mobility classes, high intensity workouts, physiotherapy and relexation sessions are also offered.

Alex said: “We moved our business online in lockdown. We offer three classes every day in our members group.

James Wilkinson, co-founder of Just Gym. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

You may also want to watch:

“When we are open, we have gym facilities, one-to-one sessions and group sessions.”

He added: “It has been disappointing and frustrating to have to close twice this year, especially as we made a few changes. But we had such great support from our members that it only highlights why they are the best.

“We spaced out all the equipment, limited capacity and also put hand sanitiser stations in the gym. We implemented a wipe before and after use on all equipment, as well as evening full-clean sessions and deep cleans throughout the week.”

Just Gym members range between 11 and 94 years old.

Alex Sullivan training a client outdoors. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

Alex said: “We have a massive older following. Lots of our members have been with us from day one.

“I have so many members of staff here to help, that it’s such a safe friendly environment.”

He added: “What makes us different is our staff. We always have someone on the gym floor happy to help.

“We probably know most of our members by name.”

Just Gym co-founder James Wilkinson during a personal training session. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

Alex acknowledged the importance of shopping locally, and said the gym promotes this on social media and on site.

“I think if you have an option to shop local, you should do it if you can, because then you are supporting someone who is in the community.”

They have also raised nearly £20,000 for charity over the years.

People who are interested in Just Gym can visit them when they reopen, or contact them at info@just-gym.com or 01799 510 766.

Left to right: James Wilkinson and Alex Sullivan, founded Just Gym nearly 10 years ago. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

The business has a website, and is on Facebook and Instagram.

Just Gym has specialists from mindset change, to pre and post-natal yoga and strength training. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

Alex Sullivan during a personal training session. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

Alex Sullivan during a personal training session. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

One of the gym rooms at Just Gym. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan

Treadmills at Just Gym. Photo: Supplied by Alex Sullivan. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Sullivan