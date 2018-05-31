Knit and Natter group in Saffron Walden have been keeping busy
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 July 2020
Stephen Rapkin
Members of Abbey Lane United Reformed Church Knit and Natter group in Saffron Walden have been keeping busy.
They knit items in support of newborn babies in Africa, bonding squares for premature babies, blanket squares, prayer shawls, twiddle muffs, Izzy dolls and a variety of gifts to go in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
This year they’ve made a knitted Christmas tree from green squares, knitted tree decorations, and are now knitting red and white poppies to be sold in aid of the Royal British Legion.
Even in theses strange times they are keeping in touch by telephone and delivering wool and stuffing where it is needed.
And they’re looking foward to meeting up in person again, at some point in the future.
In March the group had 37 participants. On average 25 attend each monthly meeting in the Vestry behind the United Reformed Church on Abbey Lane. They gather on the third Monday of each month between 2pm and 4pm to knit, crochet, sew and chat over a cup of tea and homemade cake.
They find the fellowship within the group an important aspect as they share news and discuss world matters.
