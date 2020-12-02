Advanced search

Shop local: Businesses reopen with extended opening hours coming

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2020

Catherine Radley runs Saffron Walden independent Toy Box and has joined Click It Local. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN BID

Catherine Radley runs Saffron Walden independent Toy Box and has joined Click It Local. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN BID

Saffron Walden BID

As lockdown lifts, shoppers are being encouraged to come back and support local businesses by shopping locally, with extended opening hours coming up.

The new Click It Local scheme to deliver items from independents to your door is also reporting success.

Over 20 of the town’s independents have already signed up.

The scheme has been initiated by the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) and paid for by Uttlesford District Council.

Shoppers simply type in their postcode, browse products, pay for them and get them delivered to their home.

Louise Scutt-Richter, the Saffron Walden BID manager said: “We’ve been working hard with shops and businesses to make the town look smarter and brighter in the run up to Christmas.

“To help everyone stay safe, many businesses are extending their hours.

“In particular on Thursday, December 10 lots of places will be open in the evening.

“It’s great to see the Saffron Walden community working together.”

Catherine Radley runs the Toy Box. She said Click It Local would “really help”.

She added: “We’ve already dispatched some of our awesome toys to spread festive cheer across Saffron Walden and beyond.

Matt Gurnett, owner of Saffron Fish Co, has joined Click It Local.

He said: “Lockdown has been challenging for businesses like us, despite that, we’ve done our best to keep going.

“You can now buy fresh fish via Click it Local delivered to your door. This scheme is much needed and hopefully we’ll be able to deliver even more fresh fish to our local community.”

