In pictures: Christmas cheer across the district
PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 December 2020
Debbie Hare
Let’s Brighten Up Christmas with your help! This week’s festive lights are already being admired by neighbours and by those going out for a fresh air stroll.
Terry Horsfield and Tim Francis’ efforts are in memory of their neighbour and good friend Adrian Ralph who passed away last year.
Terry said: “He loved Christmas lights and we thought this was the perfect way too remember him.”
You can admire the lights at 15, 17 and 19 Wards Croft, Saffron Walden, between 4pm and 10pm. They are hoping to add more lights to the collection too.
Molly Birnie lives with her mum Tanya and her dad Mick in Victoria Avenue, Saffron Walden.
“We don’t normally put many lights up but this year thought we would go all out,” she said.
Debbie Hare sent us her photo from Howard Road, with pretty deer and reindeer among the lights.
The Maypole in Thaxted sent us a video of their cheer.
Share your pictures and videos with us. Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk
