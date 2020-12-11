News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Christmas cheer across the district

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:00 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020
Debbie Hare sent us this photo of festive lights from Howard Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: DEBBIE HARE

Let’s Brighten Up Christmas with your help! This week’s festive lights are already being admired by neighbours and by those going out for a fresh air stroll.

Let's Brighten Up Christmas! Send us your images!

Terry Horsfield and Tim Francis’ efforts are in memory of their neighbour and good friend Adrian Ralph who passed away last year.

Terry said: “He loved Christmas lights and we thought this was the perfect way too remember him.”

You can admire the lights at 15, 17 and 19 Wards Croft, Saffron Walden, between 4pm and 10pm. They are hoping to add more lights to the collection too.

Molly Birnie lives with her mum Tanya and her dad Mick in Victoria Avenue, Saffron Walden.

Neighbours at 15, 17 and 19 Wards Croft, Saffron Walden's lights are lit from 4pm to 10pm in memory of friend Adrian Ralph wh...

“We don’t normally put many lights up but this year thought we would go all out,” she said.

Debbie Hare sent us her photo from Howard Road, with pretty deer and reindeer among the lights.

The Maypole in Thaxted sent us a video of their cheer.

Share your pictures and videos with us. Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

This festive scene is at 64 Victoria Avenue, Saffron Walden. Picture: MOLLIE BIRNIE

This festive scene is at 64 Victoria Avenue, Saffron Walden. Picture: MOLLIE BIRNIE

Christmas cheer at The Maypole in Thaxted. Picture: SAM DUNBAR/ VINCE SALTER

