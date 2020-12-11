Gallery
In pictures: Christmas cheer across the district
- Credit: Debbie Hare
Let’s Brighten Up Christmas with your help! This week’s festive lights are already being admired by neighbours and by those going out for a fresh air stroll.
Terry Horsfield and Tim Francis’ efforts are in memory of their neighbour and good friend Adrian Ralph who passed away last year.
Terry said: “He loved Christmas lights and we thought this was the perfect way too remember him.”
You can admire the lights at 15, 17 and 19 Wards Croft, Saffron Walden, between 4pm and 10pm. They are hoping to add more lights to the collection too.
Molly Birnie lives with her mum Tanya and her dad Mick in Victoria Avenue, Saffron Walden.
You may also want to watch:
“We don’t normally put many lights up but this year thought we would go all out,” she said.
Debbie Hare sent us her photo from Howard Road, with pretty deer and reindeer among the lights.
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
The Maypole in Thaxted sent us a video of their cheer.
Share your pictures and videos with us. Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk