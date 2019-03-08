Hundreds raised during club's annual charity walk

Organiser Pauline Smith, front with her granddaughter, and Lionesses at the annual walk. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Hundreds of pounds were raised by members of Saffron Walden Lionesses as they completed their annual charity walk on Sunday.

Members started at the Crown pub, in Little Walden, and walked more than three miles through the Uttlesford countryside, before returning to the pub for lunch.

The club's chosen charity this year, as last year, was Guide Dogs for the Blind and representatives from that charity walked along with Lionesses, friends, family - and dogs.

Organiser Lioness Pauline Smith sold raffle tickets and nearly £600 was raised on the day including pledges and donations.

A spokesman for the club said: "Thank you to everyone who contributed - all of which the Lionesses will donate towards purchasing a trained guide dog."