Home furnishing store Glasswells set to reopen in Saffron Walden tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 18:13 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 01 June 2020

Glasswells in Saffron Walden. Adrian Byford, the store manager. Picture: Glasswells

Glasswells in Saffron Walden. Adrian Byford, the store manager. Picture: Glasswells

Glasswells

Saffron Walden home furnishing store Glasswells is re-opening tomorrow (Tuesday), following a 10-week closure caused by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Managing director Paul Glasswell said: “We are delighted to have been given the go-ahead to reopen our stores, after what has been a very long 10 week closure.

“During this period of time we have been able to liaise with customers through our website and the limited staff who have been at work have done their best to maintain communication levels in an environment where most of the country has been closed down and our suppliers have been unable to provide information or advance orders.

“We have worked hard over the last few weeks to ensure that we are able to maintain and encourage social distancing within our stores, as well as having the necessary protective equipment and sanitisers on hand so that we can be confident that both our customers and colleagues will be safe.

“We are launching our reopening with a summer sale, with some unprecedented low sale prices and there will be extra money off vouchers for customers who come in during the next two weeks as a thank you for their visit. We very much look forward to warmly welcoming our customers back into our shops.”

The store reopens at 10am.

For more information call 01799 523076 or visit www.glasswells.co.uk.

