Tori May and Ana Hayter of Waffle and Co, a waffle truck that is offering DIY waffles at home boxes. Picture: DONNA DUKE-LLANDE PHOTOGRAPHY Donna Duke-Llande

A waffle truck is offering DIY Waffles At Home with delivery to your door during lockdown.

Tori May from Saffron Walden and Ana Hayter from Great Chesterford run Waffle and Co, a mobile food truck in a converted horse box, offering waffles with sweet and savoury toppings.

They continue to pop open their serving hatch at various locations and are taking pre-orders to keep queues down.

This lockdown they have a DIY Waffles At Home delivery option for Friday, November 13 and Friday, November 27 for Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.

The waffles will be pre-made and go into a toaster to re-heat. All the parts needed such as sauce and toppings will be in the box.

Pre-order via their website www.waffleand.co.uk

Tori said their business, which started in 2018, is supporting #ShopLocal, with their chicken sourced from Gilbey Butchers of Saffron Walden.

They are still running the Pay It Forward scheme, if you want to pre-pay an act of kindness for a stranger.

The pair made it to the final five of the Best Looking Street Food Truck 2020 competition, run by the British Street Food Awards. The award winners were announced on November 1.

Tori said: “It was a real honour to be nominated. There are so many foodtrucks in the UK. We got to the last five. It’s really good what the Street Food Awards are doing, highlighting the businesses working really hard to bring good food to people.”