Advanced search

‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

PUBLISHED: 10:38 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 14 May 2020

Alan Davies

Grass verges have been intentionally left to grow, and should not be cut by residents, Saffron Walden Town Council meeting heard.

The Assets and Services meeting heard there are potential health and safety issues if people cut verges belonging to the council, and the public may not be covered through their own household insurance if something were to go wrong.

The council has been cutting verges less as part of its Green Agenda principles. Some verges also have cables underneath the surface.

Dog owners have not been clearing up after their pets and in some areas, the level of excrement is disappointing, the same meeting heard. In places, planned strimming has ceased to protect staff.

Posters designed by primary school children which ask people to pick up their dogs’ poo have been turned into notices which are to be installed around the town.

The winning designs were judged by PCSO Tammerra Blest and the mayor just before lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

Town councillor welcomes infrastructure changes to encourage cycling and walking

Councillor Trilby Roberts. Photo: Dr. Rick Wylie.

Most Read

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

Town councillor welcomes infrastructure changes to encourage cycling and walking

Councillor Trilby Roberts. Photo: Dr. Rick Wylie.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

England Golf chief praises clubs and courses as players flock back to the fairways after coronavirus lockdown

Golfers at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales. The course faces uncertainty as lockdown restrictions on golf are lifted in England from today, but remain in force in Wales. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Saffron Walden Town Council donates to Uttlesford food bank

Some of the food bought by Saffron Walden Town Council representatives for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

Stanton-Stoc’s 18-hour bike challenge on 18th birthday for NHS

Jack Stanton-Stock in action in Austria

Walden’s Goodman welcomes return of golf

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman
Drive 24