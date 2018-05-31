‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

Alan Davies

Grass verges have been intentionally left to grow, and should not be cut by residents, Saffron Walden Town Council meeting heard.

The Assets and Services meeting heard there are potential health and safety issues if people cut verges belonging to the council, and the public may not be covered through their own household insurance if something were to go wrong.

The council has been cutting verges less as part of its Green Agenda principles. Some verges also have cables underneath the surface.

Dog owners have not been clearing up after their pets and in some areas, the level of excrement is disappointing, the same meeting heard. In places, planned strimming has ceased to protect staff.

Posters designed by primary school children which ask people to pick up their dogs’ poo have been turned into notices which are to be installed around the town.

The winning designs were judged by PCSO Tammerra Blest and the mayor just before lockdown.