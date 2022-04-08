News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden named one of the best places to live in East of England

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM April 8, 2022
Saffron Hall is in the grounds of Saffron Walden County High School in Essex.

Saffron Hall was identified as a reason for Saffron Walden making the Sunday Times list - Credit: Saffron Hall

Saffron Walden has been named as one of the best places to live in the East of England, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide is published online today, featuring a list of 70 locations around the UK, and an edited version will appear in the paper on Sunday.

Saffron Walden was singled out among seven other places in the region, with Norwich coming out on top. The others were Boxford and Woodbridge in Suffolk, Great Massingham in Norfolk, Leigh-on-Sea in Essex and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The town was described as "the poster child for non-TOWIE Essex", and praised for its multicoloured medieval houses, huge common, lively market and local shops.

The guide also said: "The town has a strong cultural streak, with a not-for-profit cinema, art gallery and Saffron Hall, an award-winning music and arts performance space."

To view the full list go to https://www.thetimes.co.uk/best-places-to-live   

