Saffron Walden springs to help with NHS scrub bags

Some of the 99 wash bags produced by Greenways and URC members. Picture: Jim Dwyer Jim Dwyer

The community has made 99 wash bags within 48 hours to help medical staff in the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo Ford with one of the wash bags Jo Ford with one of the wash bags

Abbey Lane United Reformed Church member Jo Ford, a doctor working in the Covid-19 ward at Addenbrooke’s, asked for help.

She and her colleagues wanted to put scrubs into laundry bags to take home and put into their washing machines without having to touch them.

You may also want to watch:

The requirements were that the bags should be slightly larger than half a pillow case with a draw string at the top and machine washable at 60 degrees.

Some of the wash bags Some of the wash bags

Rev Caroline Vodden, who lives in Greenways, Saffron Walden, passed on the request to her neighbours.

One of them, who has recently moved into the area, provided 10 metres of new Calico and other Greenways residents and church members got involved.

They resurrected old pillow cases, sheets and curtain lining, brought sewing machines out, looked at tutorials online and the Great Greenways Sewing Bee began.

The bags were accompanied by cards and thank you notes.