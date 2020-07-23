Advanced search

Saffron Walden man accused of drug driving offences

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 July 2020

A man has been charged with drug driving offences in Saffron Walden.

William Purkiss, 21, of Summerhill Road, Saffron Walden, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 1.

He is due to answer a count of possession of cannabis and cocaine and two counts of drug driving.

It follows an arrest made during vehicle checks in Debden Road at around 2am on Saturday, February 1.

