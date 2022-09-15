News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Audley End Estate worker with stage 4 cancer raised thousands for charity

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:00 PM September 15, 2022
Phil Stamp from Saffron Walden was presented with the cheque showing the money he raised for Children with Cancer UK

Phil Stamp from Saffron Walden was presented with the cheque showing the money he raised for Children with Cancer UK - Credit: Audley End Miniature Railway

A man who worked at Audley End Estate raised more than £11,000 for children with cancer prior to his death earlier this month.

Phil Stamp, from Saffron Walden, worked for the estate and the Braybrooke family for 30 years. 

After being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2019, he felt compelled to raise money for children going through the same gruelling experience of chemo and radiotherapy.

Phil approached the late Lord Braybrooke's daughter, Amanda Murray, who runs the Audley End Miniature Railway, to see if she could help his fundraising efforts.

Audley End Miniature Railway held a fundraising weekend and donated a percentage of their admissions income to Children with Cancer UK. Phil also brought his vintage tractor along on the day and allowed children to sit on the tractor in exchange for a donation.

Owner of Audley End Estate Louise Newman also held a bucket collection for the charity during the Audley End House Heritage Live concerts.

Phil sadly died on Tuesday, September 6, having raised more than £11,000 for the charity - with donations still coming in.

Millie Coulter, community fundraising manager at Children with Cancer UK, said: "We are so incredibly grateful to Phil, Audley End Miniature Railway, Audley End Estate and everyone involved for their wonderful fundraising.

"The money raised will continue funding research in the hope of discovering more gentle and effective treatments for children with cancer.

"The fundraising Phil has done will be an incredible legacy for him to leave behind and we can’t thank him enough.”

Since 1988, Children with Cancer UK has funded lifesaving research into causes and treatments of childhood cancers.

The charity also creates public awareness and understanding of cancers in children and young people while aiming to support children and their families who have received a cancer diagnosis.

Phil's JustGiving page is remaining live so more donations can be received. To donate go to http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Phil-Stamp.

Phil's funeral will be held at 3.30pm on Thursday, September 29 at Wendens Ambo Village Hall.

