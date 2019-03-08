Saffron Walden man charged after 'drugs are discovered during search of car'
PUBLISHED: 17:46 06 June 2019
Archant
A Saffron Walden man has been charged with drug dealing after his vehicle was stopped by police in Harlow.
In a post on Facebook, members of the Harlow community policing team said they had arrested a 22-year-old man following a "proactive vehicle stop" by a member of their team.
The post said: "Following a search of the vehicle, drugs were discovered. The male was arrested and has been charged for a number of offences including possession with intent to supply class A substances, possession of class B, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance of his licence.
"A very positive action as a result of officers being out and about on their beats."
Comments have been disabled on this article.