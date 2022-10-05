'It was great fun' - Saffron Walden grandfather appears on First Dates Hotel

Edward Gildea from Saffron Walden appeared on First Dates Hotel on Channel 4 - Credit: Supplied

A grandfather-of-four from Saffron Walden travelled to Italy to appear in an episode of First Dates Hotel, which aired on Channel 4 last week.

Edward Gildea, an environmental activist, was encouraged to enter the show by his younger sister, whose daughter works in the reality TV industry.

Edward said: "There was a phone call and a Zoom call, then a check with a psychiatrist to see if I was robust enough to cope with it all."

The show flew him out to a hotel in Naples, in the foothills of the Apennines, for his date with Veronica.

He was drawn to First Dates Hotel because it's a "feel-good programme" and a "nice version of a dating show".

First Dates involves couples meeting in a restaurant in the UK, but First Dates Hotel gives couples the option to check in for the night if the date goes well. As Edward enjoyed his time with Veronica, he opted to meet her again for breakfast the next morning.

Edward said: "She was lovely. The two things I was looking for were someone intelligent, and someone with the same kind of ethical values.

"She was involved in a homeless men's hostel and qualified as a counsellor, then became a trustee of this organisation.

"Her husband didn't understand that and so [their marriage] came to an end."

On the show Veronica became emotional while explaining this, and Edward took her hand to comfort her - which he said delighted the producers.

Following their date, he and Veronica are still friends, but are not involved romantically.

Edward explained that the producers were not particularly interested in his experience sailing around the world, or his environmental activism, but they honed in on his dancing.

When encouraged to dance, Edward recreated a 'pelvic wiggle' which he had learnt as a warm-up exercise while in the Cambridge Footlights.

He said: "They loved that piece of footage and that seems to have set up the whole narrative. While I was doing that I thought 'Edward, you berk'."

Edward said that although the reality TV experience was completely new to him, he would consider going on the new Channel 4 show 'Make Me Prime Minister'.

He said: "My children and grandsons are amazingly proud of me. The oldest two grandsons are quiet excited about grandpa being on TV."

First Dates Hotel is available to watch on All4.