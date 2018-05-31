Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

A Saffron Walden man accused of committing a series of sexual offences over an 11-year period will appear before a judge at crown court.

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, has been charged with two counts of assault by touching, four counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, and one count of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2016.

Kamau appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court yesterday (November 20) to face the charges. There was no indication of plea. The hearing was adjourned by magistrates and a provisional date of December 18 has been set for the next hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.