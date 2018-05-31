Advanced search

Saffron Walden man wanted by Essex Police

PUBLISHED: 16:27 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 06 March 2020

A man with links to Saffron Walden is wanted by police.

Essex Police shared an appeal for information as Declan Coles, who is 19 years old, is wanted after failing to appear at court.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Have you seen 19-year-old Declan Coles, who is wanted for failing to appear at court?

"He is described as having an athletic build and light brown or blonde hair. He is known to have links to the Saffron Walden area."

Anyone who has any information regarding where the man could be is asked to contact the Saffron Walden police station on 101 immediately.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can do so either by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

