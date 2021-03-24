Mayor and Deputy Mayor lay wreaths for people lost in sunk ship
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor joined the Royal British Legion to lay wreaths at a Saffron Walden memorial in the name of lost sailors.
Mayor Heather Asker and Deputy Mayor Richard Porch commemorated the loss of sunk warship Lapwing, together with their partners.
Bob Curran of the Royal British Legion led the short ceremony at the HMS Lapwing memorial at The Close Garden, High Street.
The ship had the coat of arms of Saffron Walden. It had a crew of 219 on March 11, 1945, when it left for the Kola Islet, Murmansk, Russia.
On March 20, just two miles from its destination, the ship was hit by a torpedo fired by a German submarine. The ship sank within 12 minutes, and 158 lost their lives, and several others who were pulled from the water subsequently died.
A plaque in the shape of a shield with the crest of Lapwing was hung in the Town Hall where it can still be seen today.
