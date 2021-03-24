News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mayor and Deputy Mayor lay wreaths for people lost in sunk ship

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM March 24, 2021   
Bob Curran of the Royal British Legion led the short ceremony at the HMS Lapwing memorial, with Dep

Left to right: Bob Curran of the Royal British Legion led the short ceremony at the HMS Lapwing memorial, with Deputy Mayor Cllr Richard Porch and his wife Michelle, and Mayor Cllr Heather Asker and her partner Peter Garrett - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor joined the Royal British Legion to lay wreaths at a Saffron Walden memorial in the name of lost sailors. 

Mayor Cllr Heather Asker and her partner Peter Garrett after the wreath laying ceremony

Mayor Cllr Heather Asker and her partner Peter Garrett after the wreath laying ceremony - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Mayor Heather Asker and Deputy Mayor Richard Porch commemorated the loss of sunk warship Lapwing, together with their partners.  

Deputy Mayor Cllr Richard Porch and his wife Michelle, after the wreath laying ceremony

Deputy Mayor Cllr Richard Porch and his wife Michelle, after the wreath laying ceremony - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bob Curran of the Royal British Legion led the short ceremony at the HMS Lapwing memorial at The Close Garden, High Street. 

The ship had the coat of arms of Saffron Walden. It had a crew of 219 on March 11, 1945, when it left for the Kola Islet, Murmansk, Russia. 

Cllr Heather Asker, Mayor of Saffron Walden, with the Town Council wreath

Cllr Heather Asker, Mayor of Saffron Walden, with the Town Council wreath - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Cllr Heather Asker, Mayor, lays the Town Council wreath at the HMS Lapwing memorial

Cllr Heather Asker, Mayor of Saffron Walden, lays the Town Council wreath at the HMS Lapwing memorial - Credit: Celia Bartlett

On March 20, just two miles from its destination, the ship was hit by a torpedo fired by a German submarine. The ship sank within 12 minutes, and 158 lost their lives, and several others who were pulled from the water subsequently died.

A plaque in the shape of a shield with the crest of Lapwing was hung in the Town Hall where it can still be seen today. 

Cllr Richard Porch, Deputy Mayor with the HMS Lapwing Association wreath

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Richard Porch with the HMS Lapwing Association wreath - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Cllr Richard Porch, Deputy Mayor lays the HMS Lapwing Association wreath at the memorial

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Richard Porch lays the HMS Lapwing Association wreath at the memorial - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bob Curran with the Royal British Legion wreath

Bob Curran with the Royal British Legion wreath - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bob Curran lays the Royal British Legion wreath at the HMS Lapwing Memorial

Bob Curran lays the Royal British Legion wreath at the HMS Lapwing Memorial - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A short ceremony was attended by representatives of the Town Council and the Royal British Legion, to

A short ceremony was attended by representatives of the Town Council and the Royal British Legion, to lay wreaths at the HMS Lapwing Memorial - Credit: Celia Bartlett


