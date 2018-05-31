Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2016 Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden’s mayor has spoken out about inequality and said she the town council is committed to ensuring that the community is free from discrimination of any kind.

Councillor Heather Asker said: “Recent international and national events have highlighted that discrimination still exists for BAME communities.

“Nobody should ever have to face discrimination for any reason.

“Saffron Walden Town Council is fully committed to treating everyone in our town fairly and with respect, as endorsed through the Council’s Equal Opportunities Policy.

“The Council would like to assure all residents that we will not tolerate discrimination as an employer or in services we deliver. Our frequent flying of our rainbow flag over the town hall is a mark of solidarity and support for important causes.”

Saffron Walden Town Council has praised the display of kindness, inclusivity and thoughtfulness by many people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is seeking to build upon this through its programme of community activities and volunteering. Volunteering opportunities are currently suspended because of coronavirus restrictions, but further details will be released on the town council website once these services are reinstated.