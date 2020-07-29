Please support my charity, Saffron Walden mayor asks community
PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2020
Saffron Walden’s mayor is asking the community to dig deep and support her charity of the year Faircroft House.
Cllr Heather Asker said it has been particularly difficult to raise funds because Covid-19 has halted events because of social distancing rules.
She said: “I would be grateful for every penny you can spare – the town has a generous spirit and together we can succeed and continue to enjoy facilities that make Saffron Walden unique.”
Fairycroft House is a community-inspired media and centre providing space and facilities for numerous charitable groups of all ages run by professional musician, Tim Atkinson.
There is a GoFundMe page called Fairycroft House: Mayor’s Charity 2020 or send a cheque payable to Saffron Walden Town Council to 11 Emson Close, CB10 1HL.
Faircroft House is also the office for the Saffron Walden Reporter.
