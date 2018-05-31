Saffron Walden former Town Council mayor presents cheques to mark the charity funds raised during his year in office

Former Saffron Walden Mayor Cllr Arthur Coote and his wife, Elaine have presented Jodie Rowlandson from Team Max with £9,218.86 which will be used towards a new Emergency Children's Ambulance Service for Children in the East of England. Pictured are Max, Jodie and India receiving the cheque. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden’s former mayor, Councillor Arthur Coote, has presented his chosen charity with a cheque to mark funds raised during his year in office, and awarded his raffle draw prizes.

Former Mayor, Cllr Arthur Coote and his wife Elaine presenting Andrew Wilcocks with £1,000 as first prize in Cllr Coote’s draw. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council Former Mayor, Cllr Arthur Coote and his wife Elaine presenting Andrew Wilcocks with £1,000 as first prize in Cllr Coote’s draw. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

The money will go towards a new Emergency Children’s Ambulance Service for children in the East of England.

While adults and new-born babies have the assistance of a dedicated, specialist ambulance service to Addenbrooke’s Hospital if they need to be blue-lighted for intensive care treatment for complex conditions, there is no such service for critically ill children.

The money is going to Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and the new service will help on average 1,700 children a year.

Cllr Coote and Elaine also presented the first prize raffle draw winner Andrew Wilcocks with a £1,000 cheque.

Mr Wilcocks, who works in the town centre, has recently moved house and will use the money to help with associated expenses.

The second prize of a hamper was won by Cllr Richard Freeman and the third prize of six bottles of Prosecco was won by Mr Hill of Little Walden.

