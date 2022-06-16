The maze at Swan Meadow, Saffron Walden with new willow fencing - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

The open air maze at Swan Meadow in Saffron Walden has been refurbished.

Saffron Walden Initiative's project used specialist firm WonderWood Willow who added new woven fencing.

The maze at Swan Meadow, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

It is the town's fourth permanent public maze, developed by John Ready as part of the 2016 Saffron Walden Maze Festival, and spells out "Saffron Walden Amazes".

It is enjoyed by visitors and residents, and as it is one of the first mazes many visitors see as it is next to the car park, it has a prominent impact.

Laurence Carter of WonderWood said the project was a "lovely" one to do.

Jacqui Portway, chair of Saffron Walden Initiative, said they are already getting positive feedback, and the standard of work was high.

"It is wonderful to see how much pleasure this brings to visitors and local residents," she said.

A town council spokesperson said: "Saffron Walden Town Council is proud to have provided much-needed funds and to support this project.”





