Gallery

Exhibition was a rail-y good day out for visitors

Model railway exhibition in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

More than 400 people visited Saffron Walden Model Railway Club’s annual exhibition on Saturday at the United Reformed Church.

Organiser Julian Nettle said: “The exhibition went very well, it was well received. It costs about £1,000 to hold the exhibition which doesn’t sound like a lot but it is for a small club like ours.

“We did really well on the second hand stall and the catering ladies made more than £900 for the church. They made bacon rolls for all the exhibitors and lunch too.”

The club began storing its railway layouts at the church after losing its meeting spot in a disused railway carriage at Audley End Miniature Railway in 2011, and members are still looking for a permanent site.

Mr Nettle said: “We have ringfenced some money for a cabin but we just need a site somewhere on a farm or a vacant piece of land to put it on. We would pay money towards rent, of course.”

If you can help, call Mr Nettle on 01799 521029.

Condicote, OO gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Condicote, OO gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Crown Electrolytic Plating works, O gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Crown Electrolytic Plating works, O gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Crown Electrolytic Plating works, O gauge - Michael Portillo in the foreground with BBC crew. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Crown Electrolytic Plating works, O gauge - Michael Portillo in the foreground with BBC crew. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jakes Yard, OO gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Jakes Yard, OO gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Crown Electrolytic Plating works, O gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Crown Electrolytic Plating works, O gauge. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

