Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch resigns

MP for Saffron Walden Kemi Badenoch has resigned as a government minister as part of the spate of resignations at Downing Street.

Since 2021, Ms Badenoch has been Minister of State for Levelling Up Communities and Minister of State for Equalities.

With great regret, I resigned from the government this morning. It has been an honour being Equalities and Local Government minister. It was a privilege to have worked with so many great ministerial colleagues and civil servants in these roles. pic.twitter.com/XkNfnzjQVX — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) July 6, 2022

Her resignation came as part of a joint letter from fellow ministers Julia Lopez, Lee Rowley, Alex Burghart and Neil O'Brien.

The total number of ministers and aides who have quit currently stands at 27.