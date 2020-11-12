Advanced search

MP Kemi Badenoch's November column

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 November 2020

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Kemi Badenoch MP office

Now we have moved to new national restrictions, I have been corresponding with residents and businesses across the constituency who have been impacted.

During the Prime Minister’s announcement, he confirmed that the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention scheme will be extended and the self-employed income support scheme increased in light of the new restrictions to support those who need financial support.

Last week the Chancellor announced the support will be extended to March 2021 which I know will be welcomed by many constituents. I recently met with the Saffron Walden BID team recently to discuss how local businesses are managing and how the Government can continue to support them.

On a visit to the Saffron Walden Community Hospital to find out how local health services have been managing, I met the team preparing part of the building for the relocation of Crocus Medical Practice.

Saffron Walden Community Hospital provides a number of community health services for local residents and despite the challenges the crisis has presented, the staff working out of the hospital have done a fantastic job to ensure they continue to look after residents that require their services.

The relocation of Crocus Medical Practice is a very exciting project that so many stakeholders have worked hard to make happen, and it is one that is really going to benefit residents in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.

It is vital we do all we can to ensure our healthcare services can operate properly and not become overwhelmed, I am receiving regular updates from local NHS trusts and CCG’s on hospital admissions and capacity.

The high street also supports our health in ways many people don’t realise. The BHF charity shop is one of the highest fundraising shops for the charity in the area. I learnt more about the charity’s life -saving research and about the impact of Covid-19 on their work.

I also meet some of the volunteers, one who has been there six years, who give up their time to help price up items, run the shop and sort through donations, and has made it one of the most successful charity shops in the East of England.

BHF’s great work can only be done thanks to staff and volunteers. It was both interesting and concerning to hear about how the crisis has impacted the charity’s shops as well as their research and I will be sharing my conversations with the charity with colleagues in Government to ensure we are supporting them as best we can.

If residents have any concerns or questions regarding the new restrictions or anything else, please email me at kemi.badenoch.mp@parliament. I also send out a monthly e-newsletter which a much more detailed update on my engagements in Westminster and across the constituency. Please visit my website to sign up.

