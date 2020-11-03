Advanced search

MP Kemi Badenoch says this lockdown is essential to protect lives

PUBLISHED: 11:22 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 03 November 2020

Kemi Badenoch MP

Kemi Badenoch MP

Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, MP for the Saffron Walden constituency, says the Prime Minister’s lockdown announcement on Sunday has understandably left many residents feeling worried and concerned, especially those with businesses that have to close.

She said: “Very difficult decisions are having to be made, and I can assure you they are not being taken lightly. Unfortunately, like many other countries around the world, the increase in Covid-19 cases is resulting in new national lockdowns and restrictions.

“The tier system has not reduced the spread as much as the Government’s scientific advisors had hoped and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, the Government announced new national restrictions, which will come into place this Thursday.

“I have had many constituents, business owners in particular, contact me over the last few months wanting eased restrictions because of the damage being done to the economy. There have been many tales of redundancies and job losses and the government has done everything it could to try and reduce the impact on our livelihoods. However, the advice we have received is that this lockdown essential to protect lives.

“The Prime Minister has announced that the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention scheme will be extended throughout November, which will continue to protect jobs across the constituency and I will ensure I update residents with further details on the previous business support grants that were announced.

“It is vital that we protect our health services to ensure they do not become overwhelmed, and to ensure they can provide the best care they can to those who contract COVID-19 and everyone else who requires healthcare. If you need medical assistance, please do call your local GP, call NHS 111, visit A&E and use the NHS as you normally would do so. I will continue to engage in regular briefings with local NHS trusts, CCG’s and healthcare providers as well as our local councils to ensure they have what they require to support and provide their services for residents.

“This is going to be a difficult few weeks, however after seeing how quickly local communities came together back in March, I am sure we will do the same and if residents have any concerns or questions regarding the new restrictions or anything else, please email me at kemi.badenoch.mp@parliament.uk ”

Full guidance on the new national restrictions is online at: www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november

